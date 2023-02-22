﻿
News / Metro

Innovative therapy targeting cancer developed locally

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Local researchers have developed radioimmunotherapy to improve the efficacy of cancer-targeted radiation while minimizing tissue damage.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0

To enhance the benefits of cancer-targeted radiotherapy, local medical professionals have developed radioimmunotherapy, which can generate a more specific anti-cancer outcome while minimising the harm caused to healthy tissues.

Researchers from the Institute of Nuclear Medicine at Tongji University say that animal studies have verified its efficacy and safety, and clinical studies will begin soon.

An effective way to treat tumours with a more targeted approach and superior results to conventional radiation therapy is radionuclide internal therapy.

Specialists say the radiation from radionuclides causes DNA clusters and double-strand breaks, which kill tumour cells very effectively.

Innovative therapy targeting cancer developed locally
Ti Gong

Alpha radiation causes double-strand DNA breaks in tumour cells.

The use of radionuclides producing alpha particles to administer targeted internal radiation to a tumour is known as "alpha-particle therapy."

The advantages of alpha particles over other radionuclides include strong energy transfer, short range, fewer harmful and moderate side effects, and other special therapeutic benefits.

"The fact that the alpha ray's energy dissipates quickly and has the least penetration power of any beam is one of its outstanding advantages," according to Dr Yu Fei, who oversaw the study."To block the radiation, all that is needed is some paper or healthy skin. Hence, for medical applications, radiation protection is relatively simple. The medical personnel, patients' families, and the surroundings are all safe."

Yu's team discovered that radioimmunotherapy using an alpha radionuclide chelate might increase anti-tumor immunity and give a long-term immunological memory, which could suppress tumour spread and relapse.

During an animal experiment, mice's bodies were injected with a drug containing alpha particles, which travelled to the site of the tumour and killed the malignant cells while enhancing anti-tumor immunity to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Examinations have proved that the therapy had no negative effects on the function of the liver or kidneys, nor did it harm any important organs. It is anticipated that it will be developed into a novel treatment for people with terminal cancer," added Yu.

The study was published in a leading international journal, Biomaterials Research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     