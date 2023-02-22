Innovative therapy targeting cancer developed locally

Local researchers have developed radioimmunotherapy to improve the efficacy of cancer-targeted radiation while minimizing tissue damage.

Researchers from the Institute of Nuclear Medicine at Tongji University say that animal studies have verified its efficacy and safety, and clinical studies will begin soon.

An effective way to treat tumours with a more targeted approach and superior results to conventional radiation therapy is radionuclide internal therapy.

Specialists say the radiation from radionuclides causes DNA clusters and double-strand breaks, which kill tumour cells very effectively.

The use of radionuclides producing alpha particles to administer targeted internal radiation to a tumour is known as "alpha-particle therapy."

The advantages of alpha particles over other radionuclides include strong energy transfer, short range, fewer harmful and moderate side effects, and other special therapeutic benefits.



"The fact that the alpha ray's energy dissipates quickly and has the least penetration power of any beam is one of its outstanding advantages," according to Dr Yu Fei, who oversaw the study."To block the radiation, all that is needed is some paper or healthy skin. Hence, for medical applications, radiation protection is relatively simple. The medical personnel, patients' families, and the surroundings are all safe."

Yu's team discovered that radioimmunotherapy using an alpha radionuclide chelate might increase anti-tumor immunity and give a long-term immunological memory, which could suppress tumour spread and relapse.

During an animal experiment, mice's bodies were injected with a drug containing alpha particles, which travelled to the site of the tumour and killed the malignant cells while enhancing anti-tumor immunity to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Examinations have proved that the therapy had no negative effects on the function of the liver or kidneys, nor did it harm any important organs. It is anticipated that it will be developed into a novel treatment for people with terminal cancer," added Yu.

The study was published in a leading international journal, Biomaterials Research.