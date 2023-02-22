﻿
Malls found selling substandard woollen clothes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-22
Shanghai's market regulators said that the cashmere and woollen clothing sold at several large shopping malls were of poor quality.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Malls found selling substandard woollen clothes
Ti Gong

Substandard clothing

Shanghai's market regulators found substandard cashmere and wool clothing at several large shopping malls.

A batch of woollen sweaters sold at Printemps Department Store's Wujiaochang outlet was found faulty for fibre content.

Even though the labels on Xue Ma coats said they were 50 percent cashmere, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation found no cashmere in the coats.

Shanghai Jialong Garments Co Ltd's jackets failed for the same reason at Shanghai's New World City outlet.

Wing On and Huijin department stores were also on the list for selling substandard garments.

The administration found excessive amounts of a dichloromethane-soluble substance in a batch of cardigans in men's GU sold at Bauhinia Square, leading to an odour.

Over 16 percent of the 80 cashmere and woollen garments tested were substandard.

The city's market authorities have ordered businesses to immediately stop selling these substandard products and clear stocks.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wujiaochang
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

