﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai data shows low fertility rate among local population

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:07 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
The average age to have the first child was 30.36 years and the average child-delivering age among local women with hukou was 31.18 years, according to statistics for 2022.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:07 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0

Shanghai's latest total fertility rate – the average number of children that a woman delivers in her lifetime – among people with registered residency or hukou, only stood at 0.7 last year, far below the standard level of 2.1 to maintain a stable population.

The average age to have the first child was 30.36 years and the average child-delivering age among local women with hukou was 31.18 years, according to 2022 statistics on population monitoring released by the Shanghai Health Commission.

For local residents (including those with hukou and migrants who have stayed for over six months), about 66.01 percent of parents had one child, with 29.46 percent having two children and 4.53 percent more than two children.

People with hukou had less children, the commission revealed, with 73.8 percent having one child, 24.34 percent two and 1.86 percent more than two children.

People living in downtown areas tended to have less children while those living in the suburbs or rural areas had more children, which was also reflected among migrants.

Migrants also delivered more children than those with Shanghai hukou.

Only 55.69 percent of migrant people who started a family had one child, while 36.23 percent and 8.08 percent had two or more children, respectively.

There were 6.24 million local women of childbearing age and 4.08 million were married. The number of migrant women was higher than women with Shanghai hukou in both sections.

Shanghai data shows low fertility rate among local population
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     