Shanghai data shows low fertility rate among local population

Shanghai's latest total fertility rate – the average number of children that a woman delivers in her lifetime – among people with registered residency or hukou, only stood at 0.7 last year, far below the standard level of 2.1 to maintain a stable population.

The average age to have the first child was 30.36 years and the average child-delivering age among local women with hukou was 31.18 years, according to 2022 statistics on population monitoring released by the Shanghai Health Commission.

For local residents (including those with hukou and migrants who have stayed for over six months), about 66.01 percent of parents had one child, with 29.46 percent having two children and 4.53 percent more than two children.

People with hukou had less children, the commission revealed, with 73.8 percent having one child, 24.34 percent two and 1.86 percent more than two children.

People living in downtown areas tended to have less children while those living in the suburbs or rural areas had more children, which was also reflected among migrants.

Migrants also delivered more children than those with Shanghai hukou.

Only 55.69 percent of migrant people who started a family had one child, while 36.23 percent and 8.08 percent had two or more children, respectively.

There were 6.24 million local women of childbearing age and 4.08 million were married. The number of migrant women was higher than women with Shanghai hukou in both sections.

