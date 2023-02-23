﻿
News / Metro

Sunny weekend on the way, with high of 10 degrees

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:10 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0
After a wet Friday, sun is expected to return to Shanghai for the weekend with temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees. Early next week a high of 17 degrees is predicted for Tuesday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:10 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0

Shanghai is expecting a sunny weekend after a wet Friday, according to forecasters.

Thursday was rainy and cold with mercury ranging from 6 to 7.5 degrees Celsius.

The cold and wet weather, a result of the weak cold air and warm airflow, is predicted to remain in city until Saturday, when sunshine returns and temperatures slightly rise to between 4 and 10 degrees.

The mercury is expected to keep increasing to around 17 degrees by next Tuesday.

However, another round of weak cold air is predicted to interrupt the warming-up on Wednesday, when the highs will drop to around 10 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     