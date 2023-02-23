Sunny weekend on the way, with high of 10 degrees

After a wet Friday, sun is expected to return to Shanghai for the weekend with temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees. Early next week a high of 17 degrees is predicted for Tuesday.

Thursday was rainy and cold with mercury ranging from 6 to 7.5 degrees Celsius.

The cold and wet weather, a result of the weak cold air and warm airflow, is predicted to remain in city until Saturday, when sunshine returns and temperatures slightly rise to between 4 and 10 degrees.

The mercury is expected to keep increasing to around 17 degrees by next Tuesday.

However, another round of weak cold air is predicted to interrupt the warming-up on Wednesday, when the highs will drop to around 10 degrees.