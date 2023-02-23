32-year-old cancer patient freezes ovarian tissue and eggs for fertility storage

A 32-year-old woman with cancer successfully froze her ovarian tissue and eggs ahead of treatment. The process will allow her to retain fertility after chemotherapy and surgery.

Ti Gong

A 32-year-old woman with cancer successfully had a part of her ovarian tissue frozen to maintain fertility, officials from Renji Hospital said on Thursday.

The woman, who was married but hasn't delivered children, was diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2020 and received surgery and rounds of treatment.

However, a health checkup this January detected there was an mass in the belly, and further exploratory operation confirmed it was an ovarian tumor.

The woman will undergo surgery and other treatment like chemotherapy and radiation treatment, which can cause degeneration of her ovarian function and even the loss of fertility.

Under the suggestion of her gynecologist, she went to Renji's reproductive medicine center for consultation and help.

Doctors conducted an evaluation and suggested that she have part of her ovarian tissue frozen.

During the surgery last week, doctors removed parts of the ovarian tissues, which were sent to the laboratory immediately for processing. The patient stored 12 pieces of ovarian tissues, during which medics found nine premature eggs, which can be cultivated into mature eggs for in vitro fertilization.

The doctors helped the woman store the ovarian tissue and three high-quality embryos. These provide hope for the woman to have her own biological children in the future, doctors said.

Experts said there are younger female patients with tumors who still have child-bearing demands due to a change of environment, lifestyle, pressure from work and life, and delayed child-delivering ages.

With the development of medical capabilities, more cancer patients can achieve five-year survival, which means clinical recovery, and they have the desire to have their own children. However, treatment like chemotherapy, surgery and stem cell transplants can cause degeneration of ovarian function.

"We find many patients, especially those with cancer, miss the best opportunity for fertility storage during clinical treatment," said Dr Niu Yichao from Renji's reproductive medicine department.

"There is a misunderstanding that cancer patients should only focus on cancer treatment without consideration of fertility protection. When these patients want to deliver children after finishing cancer treatment, their fertility has received irreversible damages."

Niu said there is a two-week "golden window" for young patients before starting their cancer treatment. Doctors can keep patients' ovarian tissues and "grab" a batch of precious eggs for freezing.

"Even though the surgery is urgent, doctors can also collect ovarian tissues along with the cancer surgery at the same time. When the patient plans to have her own babies, doctors can implant back the ovarian tissues. For girls before puberty and adult women facing cancer treatment, it's the only measure to keep their fertility," Niu said.

For male patients, storing their sperms before cancer treatment is also necessary, doctors said.