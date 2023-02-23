Jiading sets up Shanghai's first demonstration areas for outdoor smoking

Jiading District has taken the lead by setting up Shanghai's first demonstration areas for outdoor smoking in Jiabei Country Park and Yuanxiang Lake Park.

Ti Gong

Three such areas at Jiabei Country Park are set up near the visitor centers in the northern, northwestern and western areas of the park. Every smoking area has yellow marks and an ashtray.

At Yuanxiang Lake Park, the smoking area is 20 meters west of the intersection of Tianzhu Road and Deli Road.

Officials of the Jiading District Health Promotion Association said that indoor smoking has been banned effectively since the regulation to control smoking in public places was enacted but second-hand smoking caused by smokers walking outdoors has aroused wide attention.

The outdoor demonstration areas are built for the convenience of smokers. More importantly, they can protect non-smokers from the harm of passive smoking, officials added.