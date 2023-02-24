﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai upgrades mobile networks for 1,000 community garages

In order to better facilitate mobile communication, smart car devices and emergency response, Shanghai is upgrading mobile networks in 1,000 underground garages within the city.
Ti Gong

Workers are upgrading communication network in a garage in Shanghai to ensure mobile coverage.

Carriers in Shanghai will set up and improve mobile communication networks in underground garages in up to 1,000 residential communities citywide in 2023, government and carrier officials said on Friday.

It will help residents solve problems in daily life and boost the city's digitalization, said the regulators including the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Carriers including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom promised to conduct the mobile network upgrade in 800 to 1,000 underground community garages in the city. They will use shared base stations to ensure mobile coverage.

At present, there are still many underground garages in residential areas without mobile signal coverage, or without a network for data services.

Residents should be able to make calls in underground garages in case of emergency or lack of signal, or in cases of security risk. On the other hand, mobile network access is required for intelligent vehicles, car applications and smart charging piles, industry officials said.

It's part of the city's campaign to solve people's "urgent difficulties and worries" in their livelihood.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
