﻿
News / Metro

Patients suffering from rare diseases lack essential 'special foods'

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
A recent survey from Xinhua Hospital has noted a lack of "special foods" for rare-disease patients, with many of these foods considered an essential part of treatment.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0

Many domestic patients with rare diseases, who have specific dietary needs due to their physical ailments, are facing difficulties such as unstable purchasing channels, a lack of supply, quality problems and rising costs. Currently most food for special medical purposes, or FSMP, are not available in the nation or not covered by the official supply channels.

As high as 80 percent of rare-disease patients have encountered at least one outage of their "special food," according to the nation's first survey on FSMP released on Tuesday, the World Rare Disease Day.

"Running out of such special food is extremely dangerous for rare-disease patients. About 38 percent of patients reported damage to their health, and 53 percent reported a potential impact on their health. The situation can also cause severe mental pressure to patients and their families," said Dr Cai Wei from Xinhua Hospital, which led the survey.

The major route to get FSMP is also challenging, as 58 percent of "special food" is purchased through patient-organized group-buys, 34 percent from hospitals, and the rest from daigou, overseas shoppers who buy foreign products for domestic customers.

The major reasons for such food shortages include a difficulty in transportation and a small supply from producers.

"Among the 121 rare diseases being included in China's first rare-disease list, patients with 32 diseases need FSMP. Among them, the demand from patients with 18 diseases is critical, as such food has very important treatment effects. Patients need timely, abundant and lifelong supply of these foods, or their condition can deteriorate and they may even face disability or death," Cai said.

But the availability of such food in domestic hospitals and other official channels is very limited, and most such food is not covered by government-based medical insurance or other supportive systems, so patients and their families can face strong financial pressure, the survey added.

Also on Tuesday, a comprehensive service center for patients with rare diseases was established to offer medical, financial and psychological support and guidance for patients and their families. A charity foundation to help children with rare diseases was also unveiled on the same day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xinhua Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     