Shanghai's time-honored brands on Nanjing Road E. are promoting their products in office buildings, and even hospitals, in an effort to boost consumption.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's century-old brands literally took to the streets, setting up stalls and bazaars to attract young customers.



Nanjing Road East's famous restaurants and retailers promoted their products and heritage skills in offices and hospitals to encourage consumption.

Over 30 brands with shops on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall participated in the promotion. They include Shao Wan Sheng, a 170-year-old Shanghai company known for its liquor-saturated dishes, Xing Hua Lou, the city's oldest Cantonese-style restaurant, and Caitongdetang, a traditional pharmacy dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) days.

On Wednesday, the brands set up a market at Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital as part of the promotion.

Ti Gong

The state-owned Shanghai New World Group's wanghong, or amazing online products, include salted egg yolk and dried meat floss qingtuan (green glutinous rice dumplings), liquor-soaked rice pudding, and Caitongdetang's gaofang, a seasonal herbal paste tonic.

At the bazaar, medical staff and patients baked pork moon cakes, made enamel jewelry, and got handcrafted coffee.

These time-honored brands have invited young designers to create new products while preserving the original flavor. They want to highlight Shanghai's east-meets-west culture, which appeals to the younger crowd.

Local communities and campuses plan to promote the bazaar. It was first launched in 2022 at Yan'an Road E.'s Bund Center office building, where it quickly became popular.