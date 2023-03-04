Shanghai General Trade Union supports female workers

The Shanghai General Trade Union mapped out a number of measures to care for female workers on Friday before International Women's Day.

It will step up efforts to safeguard the legal rights and interests of female employees.

An updated version of standard contract samples will be released with support on career development of female employees and prevention of sexual harassment in the workplace and employment discrimination. This will eliminate unreasonable restrictions on equal employment of female workers.

Inspections against employment discrimination of female workers will be conducted.

Free physical examinations for certain female employee groups and psychological counseling are also on the agenda this year.

Screening for cervical cancer and breast cancer will be conducted for female employees for early intervention.

Medical aid and study aid will cover more needy female employees this year.

The union will step up support for innovation studios led by female professionals and establish more cross-industry and cross-region female talent associations.

The scheme will center on big projects and digital transformation service, it said.

A total of 7,997 breast-feeding rooms have been established citywide, benefiting 1.117 million female workers.

More than 8,500 female migrant workers in the city received telecommunications and medical treatment subsidies from the union last year.

Last year, 31 innovation studios led by female model workers were titled Shanghai's 12th batch of model worker innovation studios, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

Law consultation and support were delivered to about 4,000 female workers offline last year.