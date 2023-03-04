Early diagnostic tools at forefront of Alzheimer's disease research

The introduction of digital technology and study of non-invasive screenings for the early stages of brain diseases through biomarkers are hot topics in the field of medicine.

The introduction of digital technology and study of non-invasive screenings for the early stages of brain diseases through biomarkers are hot topics in the field of medicine, experts heard at the Taikang-Donglei Brain Science Development Conference held in the city over the weekend.



There are about 10 million people with Alzheimer's disease, 3 million with Parkinson's disease and nearly 30 million stoke patients in China. This has imposed a strong social and financial burden on patients, families and the society.

In addition to the development of medical technology, artificial intelligence is believed to play an important role in the research and clinical application for brain science and brain diseases.

AI has and will further be involved in assistant diagnosis, especially medical imaging screening to reduce medics' workload and enhance efficiency and accuracy.



Dr Song Donglei, president of Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital, said early screening, detection, diagnosis, intervention and treatment are key for the prevention and control of brain diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

The current diagnostic method for Alzheimer's disease is positron emission computed tomography, a radioactive and expensive check, and cerebrospinal fluid puncture, which is invasive and very painful to patients. Both are not suitable for early-stage Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

The most advanced research is exploring the possibility of using samples like blood, urine and even saliva to perform screenings for early Alzheimer's disease. Such samples are easily to get and are ideal to develop non- or less-invasive, less painful, quick and cheap screening.

Dr Zhao Hui, from Taikang Xianlin Drum Tower Hospital, said looking for highly-sensitive biomarkers and reforming the early diagnostic technology for Alzheimer's disease will become the main research in the field.