﻿
News / Metro

Early diagnostic tools at forefront of Alzheimer's disease research

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-03-04       0
The introduction of digital technology and study of non-invasive screenings for the early stages of brain diseases through biomarkers are hot topics in the field of medicine.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-03-04       0

The introduction of digital technology and study of non-invasive screenings for the early stages of brain diseases through biomarkers are hot topics in the field of medicine, experts heard at the Taikang-Donglei Brain Science Development Conference held in the city over the weekend.

There are about 10 million people with Alzheimer's disease, 3 million with Parkinson's disease and nearly 30 million stoke patients in China. This has imposed a strong social and financial burden on patients, families and the society.

In addition to the development of medical technology, artificial intelligence is believed to play an important role in the research and clinical application for brain science and brain diseases.

AI has and will further be involved in assistant diagnosis, especially medical imaging screening to reduce medics' workload and enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Dr Song Donglei, president of Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital, said early screening, detection, diagnosis, intervention and treatment are key for the prevention and control of brain diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

The current diagnostic method for Alzheimer's disease is positron emission computed tomography, a radioactive and expensive check, and cerebrospinal fluid puncture, which is invasive and very painful to patients. Both are not suitable for early-stage Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

The most advanced research is exploring the possibility of using samples like blood, urine and even saliva to perform screenings for early Alzheimer's disease. Such samples are easily to get and are ideal to develop non- or less-invasive, less painful, quick and cheap screening.

Dr Zhao Hui, from Taikang Xianlin Drum Tower Hospital, said looking for highly-sensitive biomarkers and reforming the early diagnostic technology for Alzheimer's disease will become the main research in the field.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     