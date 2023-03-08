Shanghai's Nanjing Road to boost 'she economy' with shopping month

Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has launched a "consumption month" shopping event, mainly targeting female consumers, which is expected to boost the "she economy."

Ti Gong

Malls, along with the city's time-honored eateries and international brands on Nanjing Road E., known as "China's No. 1 Commercial Street," jointly initiated the shopping campaign, which will run through the end of March, to boost the "she economy."

The female-targeted market, the so-called "she economy" – a term coined by China's education ministry in 2007 – is expected to expand in China in the post-pandemic era, according to the results of a survey released by Global Harbor Mall, a shopping center based in Putuo District.

Women younger than 30 years old are expected to become the primary consumer force.

They have a stronger reliance on cosmetics and spend about 20 minutes a day on average applying makeup, the survey revealed.

Ti Gong

The consumption month on the shopping street aims to meet rising shopping demand, while highlighting Shanghai's "shopping brand" and its ambition to become an international consumption center, according to the Nanjing Road company association, the campaign organizer.

To celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday, 19 malls on the street presented free gifts to female customers, provided they scanned a QR code to join a community group of the commercial street.

Shanghai New World offered a 300-yuan (US$43.05) coupon to customers who spent over 1,000 yuan on cosmetics at the mall.

The New World Daimaru department store offered discounts on cosmetics, gold jewelry and diamond for the campaign. An artificial intelligence mirror was unveiled to test the most suitable lipstick color for customers.

Nanjing Road E. aims to become a top-level world-class commercial street, an official with the association said. "It is integrating shopping malls, brands and eateries to jointly create a 'super shopping center without walls'."