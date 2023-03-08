﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's Nanjing Road to boost 'she economy' with shopping month

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:07 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has launched a "consumption month" shopping event, mainly targeting female consumers, which is expected to boost the "she economy."
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:07 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Shanghai's Nanjing Road to boost 'she economy' with shopping month
Ti Gong

Performances are staged on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday as part of the "consumption month" shopping event.

Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has launched a "consumption month" shopping event, mainly targeting female consumers.

Malls, along with the city's time-honored eateries and international brands on Nanjing Road E., known as "China's No. 1 Commercial Street," jointly initiated the shopping campaign, which will run through the end of March, to boost the "she economy."

The female-targeted market, the so-called "she economy" – a term coined by China's education ministry in 2007 – is expected to expand in China in the post-pandemic era, according to the results of a survey released by Global Harbor Mall, a shopping center based in Putuo District.

Women younger than 30 years old are expected to become the primary consumer force.

They have a stronger reliance on cosmetics and spend about 20 minutes a day on average applying makeup, the survey revealed.

Shanghai's Nanjing Road to boost 'she economy' with shopping month
Ti Gong

Traditional eateries on Nanjing Road invite customers to taste qingtuan (green glutinous rice ball).

The consumption month on the shopping street aims to meet rising shopping demand, while highlighting Shanghai's "shopping brand" and its ambition to become an international consumption center, according to the Nanjing Road company association, the campaign organizer.

To celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday, 19 malls on the street presented free gifts to female customers, provided they scanned a QR code to join a community group of the commercial street.

Shanghai New World offered a 300-yuan (US$43.05) coupon to customers who spent over 1,000 yuan on cosmetics at the mall.

The New World Daimaru department store offered discounts on cosmetics, gold jewelry and diamond for the campaign. An artificial intelligence mirror was unveiled to test the most suitable lipstick color for customers.

Nanjing Road E. aims to become a top-level world-class commercial street, an official with the association said. "It is integrating shopping malls, brands and eateries to jointly create a 'super shopping center without walls'."

Shanghai's Nanjing Road to boost 'she economy' with shopping month
Imaginechina

Hordes of visitors are attracted to Nanjing Road E., known as "China's No. 1 Commercial Street."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     