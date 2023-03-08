﻿
Work on new habitat garden in Changning to start soon

Construction on a new habitat garden in the Xinjing No. 5 residential quarter of Beixinjing Subdistrict, Changning District, is set to commence soon, with the garden opening to the public in June.

Spanning an area of 750 square meters, the habitat garden will be divided into three sections: a plant area, an education and recreation area, and a habitat area. It will serve as a public space for appreciation, education, and outdoor recreation, while also functioning as a wildlife habitat.

Ti Gong

A corner of the habitat garden.

One of the most unique features of the garden lies in the use of stepped retaining walls to manage the elevation differences in the terrain. This will help to retain rainwater, reduce soil erosion, and ensure optimal plant growth.

The plant area will showcase a variety of native perennial plants, while also improving the planting locations and soil nutrition of the existing plants. Visitors will be able to learn more about the garden's design and purpose through special boards.

Ti Gong

Overhead view of the habitat garden.

The education and leisure area is a highlight of the garden, featuring an education spot jointly built by Beixinjing Subdistrict and West Yan'an Middle School. This spot will introduce outdoor science educational facilities.

The habitat area will be home to fruit trees, shrubs and other herbs, creating a "food paradise" for birds and a water source for various animals. A green fence is going to be installed to separate this area from the outside world, providing both visual and audio isolation. Additionally, a self-sustaining ecological pool will be established to supply water for the local wildlife.

Ti Gong

Rendering of the habitat garden.

Ti Gong

Rendering of the habitat garden.

﻿
﻿
