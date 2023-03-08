﻿
The Bund lights up for International Women's Day

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-08
Pink lights illuminated the Bund for International Women's Day, while the Pudong Women's Federation held a cruise, performances, and ceremonies in honor of the occasion.
Provided by Pudong Women's Federation. Edited by Li Qian.

Shanghai on Wednesday graced International Women's Day with pink lights on both sides of the Huangpu River.

Iconic buildings on the Bund and its opposite bank in Pudong, with the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl Tower, were illuminated with pink lights in the evening to pay tribute and give blessings to the women around the world.

Ti Gong

Two women pose on the ship. They were invited by the Pudong Women's Federation to take a cruise on the Huangpu River, on Wednesday.

Some of local women and families were invited by the Pudong Women's Federation to take a cruise on the Huangpu River and enjoy the pink lights.

"I'm so honored to be invited and so excited to see these buildings light up for us," said Pudong resident Jin Dan.

Shao Yiyi from the Shanghai Harbour City Group said it's so heartening to see the pink light displays. "I feel care and support from society," she said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

One of China's most reputable violinists Yu Lina (third from the left) and her students stage a performance at a ceremony held by the Shanghai Women's Federation, on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Shanghai Women's Federation held a ceremony to award local outstanding women who were honored as "March 8th Red Banner Holders," an honor for Chinese female role models.

They included Song Yin, one of China's first two female rescue helicopter pilots, and Wang Juli, nurse at the Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
