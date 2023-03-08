﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's cherry flower festival to bloom next week

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Shanghai's annual Cherry Blossom Festival will start next week at Gucun Park in Baoshan District, which is known as the biggest park in Asia with the city's largest cherry forest.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Shanghai's cherry flower festival to bloom next week
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Some cherry flowers have fully bloomed at Gucun Park in suburban Baoshan District, ahead of the Cherry Blossom Festival, which kicks off on March 15.

Shanghai's annual Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off next week at Gucun Park in Baoshan District, which is known as the biggest park in Asia with the city's largest cherry forest.

The event, which debuted in 2011, runs from March 15 through April 15. Students and medical staff can enjoy free admission this year.

Some cherry flowers have already fully bloomed in the park, which has more than 16,000 cherry trees of 110 different species. Other species will bloom in late March and around the Qingming Festival on April 5.

Shanghai's cherry flower festival to bloom next week
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Female visitors at the park have their photos taken on Wednesday.

Other flowers in the park, such as tulips, orchids, rape flowers and narcissuses, will bloom at different times throughout the festival, according to Baoshan officials.

The information on blossom times and events during the festival will be updated on the park's official WeChat account (gucunpark_fwh).

Ticket price for adults is 20 yuan (US$2.87) and 16 yuan for elderly aged between 60 and 64 years. There's no charge for those 65 and above, the physically disabled and military personnel.

Shanghai's cherry flower festival to bloom next week
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A large number people visited Gucun Park on Wednesday with cherry flowers in full bloom.

If you go:

Dates: March 15 to April 15

Standard ticket price: 20 yuan

Site: Gucun Park

Address: 4788 Hutai Road

Transportation: Metro Line 7 and 15 (Gucun Park Station)

Shanghai's cherry flower festival to bloom next week
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Some cherry flowers have already bloomed in Gucun Park.

Shanghai's cherry flower festival to bloom next week
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors pose with cherry flowers at the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     