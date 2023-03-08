Shanghai's cherry flower festival to bloom next week

Shanghai's annual Cherry Blossom Festival will start next week at Gucun Park in Baoshan District, which is known as the biggest park in Asia with the city's largest cherry forest.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's annual Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off next week at Gucun Park in Baoshan District, which is known as the biggest park in Asia with the city's largest cherry forest.

The event, which debuted in 2011, runs from March 15 through April 15. Students and medical staff can enjoy free admission this year.

Some cherry flowers have already fully bloomed in the park, which has more than 16,000 cherry trees of 110 different species. Other species will bloom in late March and around the Qingming Festival on April 5.

Other flowers in the park, such as tulips, orchids, rape flowers and narcissuses, will bloom at different times throughout the festival, according to Baoshan officials.

The information on blossom times and events during the festival will be updated on the park's official WeChat account (gucunpark_fwh).

Ticket price for adults is 20 yuan (US$2.87) and 16 yuan for elderly aged between 60 and 64 years. There's no charge for those 65 and above, the physically disabled and military personnel.

If you go:

Dates: March 15 to April 15



Standard ticket price: 20 yuan

Site: Gucun Park

Address: 4788 Hutai Road

Transportation: Metro Line 7 and 15 (Gucun Park Station)

