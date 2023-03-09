﻿
News / Metro

Spring is officially here but rain is on the way

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
Spring has officially arrived in Shanghai, with the meteorological office recording five consecutive days of temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius, the warmest since early March.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
Spring is officially here but rain is on the way
Imaginechina

A girl enjoys an outing in the park with cherry trees in full bloom.

Spring has officially arrived in Shanghai.

The local meteorological office officially declared spring on Wednesday after five days of temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius.

Like most parts of China, Shanghai is experiencing its warmest temperatures in early March.

The city's Xujiahui Weather Station recorded an average of 12 degrees Celsius from March 1 to 7, which was 3 degrees higher than last year.

A weather official predicted a new temperature record.

The next two days will be sunny and warm, with temperatures between 15 and 26 degrees.

However, cold air from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is on its way and will bring in rain and strong winds.

The temperature will drop significantly to between 8 and 15 degrees on Sunday, then to between 5 and 10 degrees on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     