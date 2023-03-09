Spring is officially here but rain is on the way

Spring has officially arrived in Shanghai, with the meteorological office recording five consecutive days of temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius, the warmest since early March.

Imaginechina

The local meteorological office officially declared spring on Wednesday after five days of temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius.

Like most parts of China, Shanghai is experiencing its warmest temperatures in early March.

The city's Xujiahui Weather Station recorded an average of 12 degrees Celsius from March 1 to 7, which was 3 degrees higher than last year.

A weather official predicted a new temperature record.

The next two days will be sunny and warm, with temperatures between 15 and 26 degrees.

However, cold air from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is on its way and will bring in rain and strong winds.

The temperature will drop significantly to between 8 and 15 degrees on Sunday, then to between 5 and 10 degrees on Monday.