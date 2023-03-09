﻿
Shanghai Half Marathon returns next month

The Shanghai Half Marathon is making a return after a one-year absence, with 15,000 runners to start the 21-kilometer race from the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area on April 16.

Organizers have adjusted the latter part of the race route this year. Participants will run along Binjiang Avenue, passing Puming Road, the Expo Avenue, Houtan Park, and reach the New Bund Leisure Park area. The finish line has been set at the SPD Bank Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.

Registration began from Thursday. Those interested can log on to the event's official website www.shang-ma.com or the official app "shanghaimarathon" before the noon of March 14. Entry fee is 160 yuan (US$23) per person.

The quotas will be distributed through a draw, and the results will be announced on March 17.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Models showcase T-shirts for Shanghai Half Marathon runners.

Two hundred charity quotas (1,500 yuan for each spot) have also been made available, based on the first-come-first-served rule, with some of the proceeds being donated to charity.

The top 200 male finishers and top 100 female finishers will get spots for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon, which is scheduled for the latter half of the year.

Water supply stations will be arranged every 5 kilometers along the route. There will be four food stations providing fruits and chocolate for runners.

In 2021, the International Association of Athletic Federations recognized Shanghai Half Marathon with the World Athletics label in recognition of the quality of its organization.

Organizers suggest runners take a self-health check before registering. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 less than 30 days priorr to the race are advised not to take part in the event.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai Half Marathon route map

