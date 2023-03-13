﻿
Global Exhibition CEO Summit marks return of event industry in Shanghai

The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit will be held in Shanghai this June. Along with 2 other events held this past week, the city has welcomed the return of the event industry.
The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit, a top-level international forum, will return to the city in June as the recovery of the event industry has picked up.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and the Shanghai New International Expo Center, two of the busiest and biggest exhibition venues in the city, both held this year's first event last week, which is seen as a positive sign for the industry's return to the city over the past three year's of stagnation.

Zhang Guohua, deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission, revealed that the city is estimated to hold over 300 exhibitions this year, almost amounting to 80 percent of the capacity in 2019.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit will be held in June.

He noted that the return of the Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit, recognized by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as a top 3 high-end industry forum, will give a strong boost to industrial recovery. It also plays an important role to support the city's development to be an international exhibition center.

According to Chen Xianjin, honorary chairman of UFI, this year's summit will be held from June 19 to 21 in Pudong, with more than 300 executives in the industry all over the world attending the event, discussing the development of the industry.

The Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association will also sign cooperative agreements with UFI, International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), and the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers (SACEOS), among other organizations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
