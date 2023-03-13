﻿
Sun Yat-sen exhibition opens along the Suzhou Creek

A new exhibition celebrating the revolutionary history of Sun Yat-sen has opened beside the East China University of Political Science and Law, along the Suzhou River.
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A girl passes photos of China's famous revolutionary Sun Yat-sen, and a poster of Yen Hall where Sun delivered a speech.

People walking on the riverside path along Suzhou Creek may see an exhibition about China's famous revolutionary Sun Yat-sen when they pass East China University of Political Science and Law.

The monthlong exhibition was launched on Sunday to mark the 98th anniversary of Sun's death. It includes panels displaying photos and texts about Sun's lifelong story, especially the revolutions he led, such as the the 1911 Revolution which overthrew the imperial Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and put an end to over 2,000 years of feudal rule in China.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The exhibition was launched on Sunday to mark the 98th anniversary of Sun's death.

The panels are installed besides the university.

Sun delivered a speech about the importance of science education to students on February 1 in 1913 at the university' Yen Hall, a building inaugurated in 1904 in honor of Chinese pastor Yen Yun-kiung, a leading contributor to the founding of St. John's College. East China University of Political Science and Law was built in 1952 on the site of the college.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Yen Hall at East China University of Political Science and Law

The exhibition is a new attempt by the university to enable Shanghai residents to have a glimpse into its historical and cultural resources.

In 2021, East China University of Political Science and Law was the first university in the city to welcome local residents to walk into its campus to enjoy the beautiful environment and take a close look at its historical buildings, including Yen Hall.

Currently, only students, faculty, alumni and invited guests are allowed to enter the campus.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

People walking on the path along Suzhou Creek stop to have a look at the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Suzhou Creek
