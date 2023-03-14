﻿
News / Metro

Visits to cemeteries require reservations during Qingming

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:12 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Reservations are necessary for visits to cemeteries during the Qingming Festival, the city's civil affairs authorities said.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:12 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0

The annual tomb-sweeping period starts on March 25 in Shanghai this year. Reservations are mandatory for visits to cemeteries during the five peak days from April 1 to 5, the city's civil affairs authorities said.

Reservations for visits to local cemeteries will be available starting from March 18 at 8am, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

Chinese people pay respects to their ancestors around Qingming Festival which is also known as tomb-sweeping day and falls on April 5 this year.

During this festival, some areas of the city are expected to experience traffic congestion.

Residents are encouraged to avoid visiting during peak days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     