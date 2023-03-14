Visits to cemeteries require reservations during Qingming

Reservations are necessary for visits to cemeteries during the Qingming Festival, the city's civil affairs authorities said.

The annual tomb-sweeping period starts on March 25 in Shanghai this year. Reservations are mandatory for visits to cemeteries during the five peak days from April 1 to 5, the city's civil affairs authorities said.

Reservations for visits to local cemeteries will be available starting from March 18 at 8am, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

Chinese people pay respects to their ancestors around Qingming Festival which is also known as tomb-sweeping day and falls on April 5 this year.



During this festival, some areas of the city are expected to experience traffic congestion.

Residents are encouraged to avoid visiting during peak days.