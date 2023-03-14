9 autonomous road-sweeping vehicles complete trial run in Jiading

Nine self-driving road-sweeping vehicles have completed trial operation on Boyuan Road near Shanghai International Auto City in Jiading District.

Nine self-driving road-sweeping vehicles have completed trial operation on Boyuan Road near Shanghai International Auto City in Jiading District. They are able to complete a workload equivalent to 25 sanitation workers.

"Each of the vehicles can work non-stop for eight to 16 hours and travel 10 kilometers per hour," said Teng Li, vice general manager of Shanghai Jiading Urban Development Sanitation Service Co.

In December 2022, the suburban district's first autonomous road-sweeping vehicle, trialed jointly by Jiading Urban Development Sanitation Service Co and Cowa Robot, steered out of its lab and completed a trial run of 13.97km inside Shanghai International Auto City.

At the beginning of 2023, a new-generation 18-ton-level self-driving road-sweeping vehicle completed normal sweeping work.

The car, equipped with VLS-128 Lidar, high-precision sensors, and positioning system, is able to recognize targets and obstacles thanks to its artificial intelligence tech, and choose to complete a task or make a detour.

"Every day, more than 10,000 pieces of autonomous driving data are uploaded into our database. We'll process them and make algorithmic iterations to improve safety in the future," said He Sai, co-founder and vice general manager of Cowa Robot.

"We've launched a 500-person research center in Jiading, as well as a 300,000-square-meter sanitation project. It's estimated that unmanned operation can be fully realized in the urban sanitation sector in the next three to five years," He added.