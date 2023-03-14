﻿
News / Metro

9 autonomous road-sweeping vehicles complete trial run in Jiading

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Nine self-driving road-sweeping vehicles have completed trial operation on Boyuan Road near Shanghai International Auto City in Jiading District.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0

Nine self-driving road-sweeping vehicles have completed trial operation on Boyuan Road near Shanghai International Auto City in Jiading District. They are able to complete a workload equivalent to 25 sanitation workers.

"Each of the vehicles can work non-stop for eight to 16 hours and travel 10 kilometers per hour," said Teng Li, vice general manager of Shanghai Jiading Urban Development Sanitation Service Co.

In December 2022, the suburban district's first autonomous road-sweeping vehicle, trialed jointly by Jiading Urban Development Sanitation Service Co and Cowa Robot, steered out of its lab and completed a trial run of 13.97km inside Shanghai International Auto City.

At the beginning of 2023, a new-generation 18-ton-level self-driving road-sweeping vehicle completed normal sweeping work.

The car, equipped with VLS-128 Lidar, high-precision sensors, and positioning system, is able to recognize targets and obstacles thanks to its artificial intelligence tech, and choose to complete a task or make a detour.

"Every day, more than 10,000 pieces of autonomous driving data are uploaded into our database. We'll process them and make algorithmic iterations to improve safety in the future," said He Sai, co-founder and vice general manager of Cowa Robot.

"We've launched a 500-person research center in Jiading, as well as a 300,000-square-meter sanitation project. It's estimated that unmanned operation can be fully realized in the urban sanitation sector in the next three to five years," He added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     