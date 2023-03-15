TV program bares illegal flavoring essence in fake Thai rice

An unlicensed food flavoring essence plant in the Pudong New Area has been caught supplying flavoring essence to producers of fake Thailand rice in east China's Anhui Province.

An unlicensed food flavoring essence plant in Shanghai's Pudong New Area has been caught supplying flavoring essence to producers of fake Thailand rice in east China's Anhui Province.

China Central Television's annual "3.15" quality investigation program, which aired on Wednesday night, revealed that Shanghai Rofeeflavor & Fragrance Co Ltd, based in the Zhangjiang area, has been supplying flavoring essence to quite a number of rice plants in Anhui despite not having a food additive producing license.

Moreover, food additives in rice are banned.

About 10,000 tons of the fake rice are sold in Anhui every year, the report uncovered, quoting a manager of Yongliang Rice Co in Huainan City.

After adding the essence, the rice was labelled as imported from Thailand on its package by Anhui Xiangwang Grain, Oil and Food Technology Co Ltd.

The essence gives the rice light "fragrance."

This essence-added rice was sold at higher prices and the unscrupulous practice has lasted for many years, the report said, quoting a manager of Xiangwang.

Shanghai Rofeeflavor & Fragrance Co Ltd has produced the essence for many years without license; it also makes edible flavoring essence used in other products, according to the report.

The materials used to mix the essence had a pungent smell and came from unknown sources, it said.

The case was one of those being exposed by the TV program, while others included unlicensed injection of beauty products, unqualified helmets that can't protect e-bikers, livestreaming hosts fabricating stories to cheat people from buying their products and safety belts used by amusement parks that are not safe enough.