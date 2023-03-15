﻿
News / Metro

TV program bares illegal flavoring essence in fake Thai rice

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-03-15       0
An unlicensed food flavoring essence plant in the Pudong New Area has been caught supplying flavoring essence to producers of fake Thailand rice in east China's Anhui Province.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-03-15       0
TV program bares illegal flavoring essence in fake Thai rice
Chen Xihan

Food flavoring essence found at the plant

An unlicensed food flavoring essence plant in Shanghai's Pudong New Area has been caught supplying flavoring essence to producers of fake Thailand rice in east China's Anhui Province.

China Central Television's annual "3.15" quality investigation program, which aired on Wednesday night, revealed that Shanghai Rofeeflavor & Fragrance Co Ltd, based in the Zhangjiang area, has been supplying flavoring essence to quite a number of rice plants in Anhui despite not having a food additive producing license.

Moreover, food additives in rice are banned.

TV program bares illegal flavoring essence in fake Thai rice
Chen Xihan

Officials bust the plant on Wednesday night following the exposure.

About 10,000 tons of the fake rice are sold in Anhui every year, the report uncovered, quoting a manager of Yongliang Rice Co in Huainan City.

After adding the essence, the rice was labelled as imported from Thailand on its package by Anhui Xiangwang Grain, Oil and Food Technology Co Ltd.

The essence gives the rice light "fragrance."

This essence-added rice was sold at higher prices and the unscrupulous practice has lasted for many years, the report said, quoting a manager of Xiangwang.

TV program bares illegal flavoring essence in fake Thai rice
Chen Xihan

Food flavoring essence at the plant

Shanghai Rofeeflavor & Fragrance Co Ltd has produced the essence for many years without license; it also makes edible flavoring essence used in other products, according to the report.

The materials used to mix the essence had a pungent smell and came from unknown sources, it said.

The case was one of those being exposed by the TV program, while others included unlicensed injection of beauty products, unqualified helmets that can't protect e-bikers, livestreaming hosts fabricating stories to cheat people from buying their products and safety belts used by amusement parks that are not safe enough.

TV program bares illegal flavoring essence in fake Thai rice
Chen Xihan

Officials make inspection on Wednesday night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     