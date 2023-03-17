﻿
News / Metro

Highlighting endangered aquatic wildlife of Yangtze River

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-18       0
Only 48 aquatic wildlife had been given protected status in China back in 1989, while the number soared to 302 in 2021.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-18       0
Highlighting endangered aquatic wildlife of Yangtze River
Ti Gong

Aquatic wildlife expert Zhuang Ping meets students.

An exhibition about endangered aquatic wildlife in the Yangtze River is being featured at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

It is the first lesson from a youth science project launched by the museum to promote knowledge about aquatic wildlife and raise teenagers' awareness of aquatic wildlife protection.

Zhuang Ping, former director of the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Science, said that only 48 aquatic wildlife had been given protected status in China back in 1989, while the number soared to 302 in 2021.

It implies an increasing number of endangered species. And of them, nearly 50 have relation with waters in Shanghai, he said.

Take the Chinese sturgeon as example. It is one of the largest fresh water fishes which can weigh up to 500 kilograms, and also one of the oldest. Its fossils have been dated back as far as 145 million years.

However, in recent years, they have been found to fail to lay eggs during their reproductive period in the wildlife, which poses a big threat to its wild population. So, authorities have taken measures to ensure the species survives, such as the establishment of a "kindergarten" for young Chinese sturgeons in Shanghai.

The project will also include science fairs, field researches and other activities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     