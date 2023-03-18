Disney volunteers help with wetland restoration

A wetland restoration project has been launched in Shanghai's nearby Zhejiang Province as a warm-up event for the annual Earth Month in April at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Ti Gong

During the two-day trip in Qiandao Lake, Disney volunteers took part in a series of activities, including joining lectures on watershed conservation and restoring wetlands for aquatic environment and biodiversity.

It is part of the Qiandao Lake-Inlet Wetland Restoration and Water Stewardship Project, funded by Disney, jointly launched by Shanghai Disney Resort and Qiandao Lake Water Fund project of The Nature Conservancy.

Launched in 2022 and running through 2024, the project aims to demonstrate lake-inlet wetland restoration and maintenance with nature-based solutions to form a cost-effective mechanism for water conservation in East China. And at the same time enhance public and local community engagement and raise awareness education of water stewardship.

Ti Gong

An array of activities are right around the corner at Shanghai Disney Resort in celebration of the Earth Month in April.

The 42nd Shanghai Bird Loving Week will be launched at the resort for the first time. Known for its bird-monitoring program that has recorded 121 different bird species over almost 10 years, the resort's beautiful Wishing Star Park will host the opening ceremony on April 8.

Collaborating with Shanghai Forestry Bureau and Shanghai Wildlife Conservation Association, the resort will introduce activities throughout the week, highlighting the beauty of nature while also raising awareness and encouraging guests to protect wildlife through simple, yet actionable steps.

The first Disney Nature Conservation Forum will be hosted on April 19, engaging non-profit organizations, industry partners and the resort's nature experts who will share insights and exchange ideas on major biodiversity conservation topics.

The forum will be followed by the return of the Earth Month Fair at Disneytown, with multiple entertaining booths and activities such as bird matching games for guests to explore.

Earlier this year, the resort was certified LEED Platinum, becoming the first resort to receive the highest-level LEED certification. LEED is the world's most widely used green building rating measurement, and Platinum is the highest level of certification.