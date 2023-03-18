﻿
News / Metro

Disney volunteers help with wetland restoration

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
A wetland restoration project has been launched in Shanghai's nearby Zhejiang Province as a warm-up event for the annual Earth Month in April at Shanghai Disney Resort.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
Disney volunteers help with wetland restoration
Ti Gong

Disney volunteers from Shanghai restore wetlands for aquatic environment and biodiversity in Qiandao Lake.

A wetland restoration project was launched over the weekend in Shanghai's nearby Zhejiang Province as a warm-up event for the annual Earth Month at Shanghai Disney Resort.

During the two-day trip in Qiandao Lake, Disney volunteers took part in a series of activities, including joining lectures on watershed conservation and restoring wetlands for aquatic environment and biodiversity.

It is part of the Qiandao Lake-Inlet Wetland Restoration and Water Stewardship Project, funded by Disney, jointly launched by Shanghai Disney Resort and Qiandao Lake Water Fund project of The Nature Conservancy.

Launched in 2022 and running through 2024, the project aims to demonstrate lake-inlet wetland restoration and maintenance with nature-based solutions to form a cost-effective mechanism for water conservation in East China. And at the same time enhance public and local community engagement and raise awareness education of water stewardship.

Disney volunteers help with wetland restoration
Ti Gong

Birds spotted at Wishing Star Park at Shanghai Disneyland

An array of activities are right around the corner at Shanghai Disney Resort in celebration of the Earth Month in April.

The 42nd Shanghai Bird Loving Week will be launched at the resort for the first time. Known for its bird-monitoring program that has recorded 121 different bird species over almost 10 years, the resort's beautiful Wishing Star Park will host the opening ceremony on April 8.

Collaborating with Shanghai Forestry Bureau and Shanghai Wildlife Conservation Association, the resort will introduce activities throughout the week, highlighting the beauty of nature while also raising awareness and encouraging guests to protect wildlife through simple, yet actionable steps.

The first Disney Nature Conservation Forum will be hosted on April 19, engaging non-profit organizations, industry partners and the resort's nature experts who will share insights and exchange ideas on major biodiversity conservation topics.

The forum will be followed by the return of the Earth Month Fair at Disneytown, with multiple entertaining booths and activities such as bird matching games for guests to explore.

Earlier this year, the resort was certified LEED Platinum, becoming the first resort to receive the highest-level LEED certification. LEED is the world's most widely used green building rating measurement, and Platinum is the highest level of certification.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     