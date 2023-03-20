'Shangyu Week' kicks off in Shanghai to enhance cooperation

"Shangyu Week" opens in Shanghai to promote the neighboring town's cultural and commercial strength while enhancing its communication and collaboration with Shanghai.

Ti Gong

"Shangyu Week" opened in Shanghai. Running through Saturday, it aimed at promoting the neighboring town's cultural and commercial strength while enhancing communication and collaboration between Shangyu and Shanghai.

Located in neighboring Zhejiang Province, Shangyu is close to Shanghai, both geographically and emotionally. Shanghai used to dispatch engineers on weekends to the town, helping it develop its private manufacturing businesses. In recent years, many Shanghai people also love to spend their holidays in Shangyu, as it has a natural scenery and offers a feeling of relaxation.

Ti Gong

"Thanks to the strategy of more integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, we hope to further our collaborate with Shanghai, especially on the growth of some emerging industries, like new materials, high-end machinery and advanced medicine," officials from Shangyu said during a forum on Monday.

In 2022, Shangyu's economic output rose 4.7 percent to 124.1 billion yuan (US$18.1 billion).

At the forum, officials from Shangyu signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai's Fudan University, the Putuo District government and real estate service firm CBRE, hoping for their advice on its future development, while also inking contracts worth 33.6 billion yuan with various businesses.