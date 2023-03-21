Party secretary Chen talks up city modernization with John Swire chief

Chen Jining, Party secretary of Shanghai, met with Merlin Swire of John Swire & Sons, as a signal for assuring stable performance for all kinds of enterprises in Shanghai.

Chen Jining, Party secretary of Shanghai, met with Merlin Swire, chief executive of John Swire & Sons and member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai, on Monday, as a signal for assuring stable performance for all kinds of enterprises in Shanghai.

Chen introduced some updates of Shanghai's economic and social developments, and expressed gratitude for the advisory council's wise opinions on the city's urban development.

"Shanghai is marching forward on its path of Chinese socialistic modernization, and, while being at the forefront of China's implementation of its opening-up policies, the city is also a fertile land for multinationals to achieve their global visions. Shanghai is building a market-oriented and internationalized first-rate business environment to assure a general stable performance for enterprises of different kinds in Shanghai," he said.

"We welcome John Swire & Sons to jump on the bandwagon of the Chinese modernization path and allocate more of its resources in Shanghai such as its high-end navigation insurance services."

Swire expressed the company's confidence in Shanghai and China, saying it will keep on investing in the city, joining in its urban renewal projects and helping it resume its international navigation sector.