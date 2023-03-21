Shanghai Lingang begins cooperation with HK Cyberport

The two sides have now established a strategic partnership as sister zones and will develop exchange programs, strengthen cooperation of science and technology innovation.

On Tuesday, the Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Cyberport, an innovative digital community based in Hong Kong with over 1,900 start-ups and technology companies.

The MoU, intended to build a sustainable ecosystem for science and technology innovation between Shanghai and Hong Kong, is part of a series of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong/Shanghai Cooperation Conference.

The two companies have now established a strategic partnership as sister zones and will develop exchange programs, strengthen cooperation of science and technology innovation and build an advanced, diverse and sustainable ecosystem.

"Our strategic partnership will provide more resources and opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and help strengthen information exchange and resource integration," said Simon Chan Sai-ming, chairman of Cyberport.

"The MoU will also help implement our collaborations with universities in Shanghai, recommend talent for internships and start-up opportunities at Cyberport, improve innovative awareness and skills for students on the Chinese mainland, as well as expand the local talent pool for science and technology innovation, to better support Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology centre."

Shanghai and Hong Kong have a long history of close cooperation and exchange, and have carried out all-around cooperation in various fields.

"It's also the 20th anniversary of our group, and this strategic partnership with Cyberport is a milestone partnership," said Yuan Guohua, chairman of the Lingang Group.

"It will further help companies in the Lingang Special Area internationalize their business by creating more opportunities, matchmaking resources, and providing better services. It will also help companies at Cyberport and other incubators in Hong Kong with media, space, and application scenarios in the Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region."