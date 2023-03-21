﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Lingang begins cooperation with HK Cyberport

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  21:02 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0
The two sides have now established a strategic partnership as sister zones and will develop exchange programs, strengthen cooperation of science and technology innovation.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  21:02 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0

On Tuesday, the Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Cyberport, an innovative digital community based in Hong Kong with over 1,900 start-ups and technology companies.

The MoU, intended to build a sustainable ecosystem for science and technology innovation between Shanghai and Hong Kong, is part of a series of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong/Shanghai Cooperation Conference.

The two companies have now established a strategic partnership as sister zones and will develop exchange programs, strengthen cooperation of science and technology innovation and build an advanced, diverse and sustainable ecosystem.

"Our strategic partnership will provide more resources and opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and help strengthen information exchange and resource integration," said Simon Chan Sai-ming, chairman of Cyberport.

"The MoU will also help implement our collaborations with universities in Shanghai, recommend talent for internships and start-up opportunities at Cyberport, improve innovative awareness and skills for students on the Chinese mainland, as well as expand the local talent pool for science and technology innovation, to better support Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology centre."

Shanghai and Hong Kong have a long history of close cooperation and exchange, and have carried out all-around cooperation in various fields.

"It's also the 20th anniversary of our group, and this strategic partnership with Cyberport is a milestone partnership," said Yuan Guohua, chairman of the Lingang Group.

"It will further help companies in the Lingang Special Area internationalize their business by creating more opportunities, matchmaking resources, and providing better services. It will also help companies at Cyberport and other incubators in Hong Kong with media, space, and application scenarios in the Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     