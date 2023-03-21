Inaugural Suzhou Creek Half Marathon set for April

Four thousand runners will take part in the inaugural Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon on April 22 in Putuo District.

The inaugural Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon will fire its starting pistol on the morning of April 22. Four thousand runners will begin their 21-kilometer journey from the landmark structure Grand Ocean 1000 Trees in Putuo District.

The participants will run past the Shanghai Mint Museum, the Global Harbor and Changfeng Park before reaching the finish line at the new Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park.

Those interested can log on to the event's official website www.shang-ma.com or Wechat account "shanghaimarathon" (上马) for registration before 2pm on March 24.

The entry fee is 150 yuan (US$ 21.8) per person. The quotas will be distributed through a draw and the result will be announced on March 31.

Ti Gong

Water stations will be arranged every 5 kilometers along the route. There will be four food supply stations, as well as water spray facilities to help runners cool down in case the temperature climbs high on the running day.

The medal for the inaugural Suzhou Creek Half Marathon is in a rough shape of Putuo District, as the whole route is within the district.



Apart from prize money for the top six men and women's finishers, the top 100 male runners and top 50 female runners will be awarded with quotas for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon, which will be held in the latter half of the year.

Runners are suggested to take a self-health check before registering. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 less than 30 days prior to the race are advised not to take part in the event.