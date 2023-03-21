﻿
WeChat mini-program available for buses and Metro

Shanghai residents can now use a WeChat mini-program to access buses and Metro lines in the city. Scan the QR below to visit the travel code.
Residents in Shanghai can now use WeChat to take buses and Metro trains, Shanghai Public Transportation Card Company announced on Tuesday.

WeChat users can search the mini-program "Chengchema (乘车码)", which means travel code, in WeChat or scan the below QR code to visit the page with the code.

After identity verification and digital payment binding, the code will be activated.

Passengers can also download the "Transportation Card" app and UnionPay app to use the same function.

Users can enjoy the same discounts as the the real transportation cards. They can enjoy a 1 yuan (US$ 0.15) discount on the second ride within two hours.

