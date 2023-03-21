﻿
News / Metro

Academics, politicians attend Taiwan forum in Shanghai

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Shanghai and Taiwan politicians and academics attended the third Cross-Strait People-to-People Forum in Shanghai.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0

A forum was held in Shanghai to discuss people-to-people exchanges across the Taiwan Strait in light of the new circumstances.

The third Cross-Strait People-to-People Forum, the first large-scale non-government exchange between Shanghai and Taiwan after the pandemic, drew politicians and academics from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic has, according to the participants, created new opportunities for the two sides of the Strait to resume exchanges.

Former Chinese Kuomintang party chairperson Hung Hsiu-chu said in a video speech that it is time for the Chinese mainland and Taiwan to take a big step forward for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

"This year marks the 31st anniversary of the 1992 Consensus, as well as the 36th year of cross-Strait exchanges," she said. "Let us continue to carry the torch passed down by our forefathers in the pursuit of national reunification and rejuvenation. We will undoubtedly achieve positive results if we take small steps towards the right goal."

The forum was held in the Grand Hall of the Shanghai Jin Jiang Hotel, where on February 27, 1972, then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai and US President Richard Nixon jointly issued the Shanghai Communique.

In the communique, the US acknowledges that "all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China."

During the forum, an academic board was formed to conduct research on Taiwan's "one-country-two-systems" scheme and contribute to national reunification.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     