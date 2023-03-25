﻿
News / Metro

Prosthetic replacement surgery has elbow room for success

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
Local medical experts have announced the success of an innovative tailor-made prosthetic replacement for a patient with complicated elbow joint dysfunction.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
Prosthetic replacement surgery has elbow room for success
Ti Gong

Dr Fan Cunyi from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital carries out the innovative prosthetic replacement.

Local medical experts have announced the success of an innovative tailor-made prosthetic replacement for a patient with complicated elbow joint dysfunction.

The artificial joint, which is the first in the world, has good bio-fusion with patient's own tissue because of 3D printing, individualized design and use of biological materials and doesn't need intramedullary fixation, allowing a safer and more efficient treatment.

Prosthetic replacement surgery has elbow room for success
Ti Gong

The innovative prosthesis

The patient, a 26-year-old woman, suffered comminuted fracture on the left arm due to a traffic accident two years ago. Though undergoing surgery, she suffered elbow dysfunction, and was unable to perform such simple tasks as combing her hair and typing.

She went to Dr Fan Cunyi of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital for help.

After detailed consultation and checks of the patient's condition, doctors decided to carry out a customized prosthetic replacement, which was initiated by the hospital and a pharmaceutical company.

The innovative prothesis can integrate with the body successfully and renovate joint function, filling a blank in medical appliances in the field.

Dr Fan, who is also the vice director of the National Center for Orthopedics, said the innovation is evidence of China's improvement in medical research, practice and new technology as well as product development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     