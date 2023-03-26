Cosmetics festival opens with environmental theme

Shanghai's annual cosmetics festival opened at the landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Saturday aimed at boosting consumption and focused on environmental protection.

Ti Gong

Themed "Sustain the Beauty of Nature," the 2023 Shanghai Spring Cosmetics Festival will run through April 9 with coupons, discounts, gifts along with activities and lectures on beauty and health.

The sales of cosmetic products have been booming in the first quarter, driving the full consumption recovery of the city, according to the organizer of the festival.

The sales of the New World Daimaru department store, which has 59 leading cosmetics brands, the largest number among local malls, have increased by double digits year on year since January 2023, said Ye Yifan, the general manager of the mall.

The sales of more than half of the counters at the mall, mainly cosmetics brands, have ranked the first in Shanghai, Ye added.

"It aims to become the top choice for both consumers and cosmetics brands," Ye said.

Ti Gong

During the festival, customers are encouraged to focus on the green credentials and sustainability of cosmetic products. They can exchange empty cosmetics bottles, for example, for credits and coupons at the mall.

The market scale of sustainable cosmetics in China will reach 100 billion yuan (US$14.6 billion) by 2025 as an increasing number of customers, mainly females born after 1980 and 1990, focus more on the ingredients, packaging and environmental certification during manufacturing of the cosmetics, according to a white paper report released at the opening ceremony of the festival.

According to a nationwide survey, 86 percent of domestic consumers said they paid attention to sustainable development, and 81 percent said they were willing to pay more for sustainable cosmetic products.

Natural and organic, extraction from plants, plastic free, recyclable and degradable are among the major concerns of young cosmetics consumers, the report revealed.

A series of lectures will be held at the mall during the festival to promote the Clean Beauty concept, which refers to the cosmetic products being made with no harmful ingredients, cruel animal experiments or waste during productions and sales.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: through April 9



Site: Shanghai New World Daimaru

Address: 228 Nanjing Road E.

Public transport: Nanjing Road E. Station, Metro Line 2, 10