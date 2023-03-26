Cruise ship sets sail from International Terminal

After a long wait of 1,152 days, a cruise ship set off from Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal on Sunday, marking the rebound of Shanghai's domestic cruise tours.

Ti Gong

After a long wait of 1,152 days, a cruise ship set off from Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal in downtown Hongkou District on Sunday, marking the rebound of Shanghai's domestic cruise tours.

The ship, operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises, is CM-Yidun.

It will take passengers to savor the glamour of China's intangible cultural heritages and appreciate the charming scenery during the four-day and three-night tour along the coastal areas between Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province to Shenzhen in Guangdong Province with a stop at Xiamen in Fujian Province.

The route is also the only cruise route that China's Ministry of Transport set for building up high-quality domestic cruise tourism routes.

The CM-Yidun offers another two routes, an eight-day with seven nights route on Zhoushan, Xiamen and ShenZhen, as well as a five-day with four nights cultural route between Shanghai and Zhoushan.

Also, the local transportation commission is striving to become the first cruise port in the country to resume international routes, which is expected before the end of the third quarter.