﻿
News / Metro

Cruise ship sets sail from International Terminal

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0
After a long wait of 1,152 days, a cruise ship set off from Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal on Sunday, marking the rebound of Shanghai's domestic cruise tours.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0
Cruise ship sets sail from International Terminal
Ti Gong

The cruise ship CM-Yidun, which is operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal in downtown Hongkou District on Sunday.

After a long wait of 1,152 days, a cruise ship set off from Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal in downtown Hongkou District on Sunday, marking the rebound of Shanghai's domestic cruise tours.

The ship, operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises, is CM-Yidun.

It will take passengers to savor the glamour of China's intangible cultural heritages and appreciate the charming scenery during the four-day and three-night tour along the coastal areas between Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province to Shenzhen in Guangdong Province with a stop at Xiamen in Fujian Province.

The route is also the only cruise route that China's Ministry of Transport set for building up high-quality domestic cruise tourism routes.

The CM-Yidun offers another two routes, an eight-day with seven nights route on Zhoushan, Xiamen and ShenZhen, as well as a five-day with four nights cultural route between Shanghai and Zhoushan.

Also, the local transportation commission is striving to become the first cruise port in the country to resume international routes, which is expected before the end of the third quarter.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     