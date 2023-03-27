﻿
News / Metro

Novel anesthesia ensures hip replacement surgery success

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
Renji Hospital says it has successfully carried out hip replacement surgery for a highly-at-risk senior through a novel anesthesia instead of the traditional general anesthesia.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0

Renji Hospital on Monday announced that it has successfully carried out hip replacement surgery for a highly-at-risk senior through a novel anesthesia instead of the traditional general anesthesia to ensure the patient's safety.

The 88-year-old male with hip fracture suffered from various severe conditions like large-scale stroke, serious infection and poor heart function. All these factors meant that both anesthesia and surgery could entail risks.

Novel anesthesia ensures hip replacement surgery success
Ti Gong

Doctors from Renji Hospital inject regional anesthesia under ultrasound guidance on the nerves around the surgery portion for temporary nerve block during the hip replacement surgery for an 88-year-old male.

Doctors said that surgery was the best treatment to ease the patient's pain and restore his overall condition. However, the patient would not be able to tolerate the effects of general anesthesia, which is anyway risky for elderly patients, with chance of a stroke or heart failure. Ordinary anesthesia can't be used on such patients.

Age and complicated conditions shouldn't be reasons for refusing surgery for any patient, so experts decided to introduce a novel anesthesia.

Through the procedure, regional anesthesia under ultrasound guidance was injected on the nerves around the surgery portion for temporary nerve block.

"Such regional anesthesia has the least impact on the body to ensure the operation. The ultrasound works like an eye to help anesthetists conduct the precise process," said Dr Huang Zhenling.

The elderly patient is recovering well, the hospital said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     