Qingpu District promotes development and culture to the world

Qingpu is promoting its culture and development to the word through its "Discovering China in Qingpu" program, with the opening ceremony recently held at Qingpu Daguanyuan.

Ti Gong

A program to promote Qingpu District to the world was initiated on Tuesday, showcasing the district's enchanting landscape, rapid economic development, profound culture and people's livelihood.

"Discovering China in Qingpu" will include a series of documentaries and vlogs based on seasonal changes, revealing the Jiangnan flavor of Qingpu as well as its commitment to innovation.

Ti Gong

Activities to promote Qingpu will be continuously held, creating a platform for overseas guests to enjoy a closer look at the district and its soft power.

Qingpu is implementing several national strategies and is the permanent hosting venue of the China International Import Expo. It's also an important part of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District.

It is also a core part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Ti Gong

The launching ceremony was held at Qingpu Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), with faculty and students majoring in international communication at the School of Journalism of Fudan University attending the event.



The attendees visited Qingpu Daguanyuan, Qingxi Country Park and Lianhu Village amid a balmy spring breeze and mild temperature.

They enjoyed the floral landscape and traditional Yueju Opera performance, savored Jiangnan flavors, were treated with tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers), and sipped apo tea, a traditional gathering for women that has been passed down for over 700 years.

Ti Gong

"I'm impressed by the harmonious co-existence of people and nature in Qingpu," said Zhang Shuqi, a student.

"The forest scenery above water at Qingxi Country Park is amazing and the tour is relaxing," said Zhang. "Here, I witnessed the sustainable development of the ecological environment, economy and society."

"The spring scenery in Qingpu is enchanting and the floral scenery of different flowers offers a visual feast," said Zhang Danyang, another student.