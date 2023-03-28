Exhibitors and visitors pack tourism expo in Pudong

The first phase of 2023 Tourism Plus Shanghai opened in the Pudong New Area with exhibits on hotels, boats and lifestyle.

Ti Gong

The first phase of 2023 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a comprehensive tourism industry expo, opened in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday with exhibits on hotels, boats and lifestyle.

At Shanghai New International Expo Center, 2,000 exhibitors took up 210,000 square meters of space at the 2023 Hotel & Shop Plus and 26th China Shanghai International Boat Show & The Lifestyle Show.

Both exhibitions end on Friday.

Ti Gong

The exhibitions will host 53 forums and conferences on hotel and commercial space design, urban renewal, shopping mall development, cleaning and air purification, and boat industry development, bringing together industry insiders to discuss current trends.

The 2023 Hotel & Shop Plus showcases the latest hospitality industry construction materials, decorative lighting facilities, retail and cleaning, furniture and mattresses, and smart hotel solutions.

As domestic cruise tourism recovers, the 26th China Shanghai International Boat Show & The Lifestyle Show will host 120 forums, on-site experiences, auctions, promotions and business events.

Ti Gong

Boat and fitting manufacturers, as well as water sports and service providers, are exhibiting their wares at the event.

The event not only provides a trading platform for businesses, but it also hosts a camping and water sports carnival for locals and visitors.

The expo includes two exclusive display areas for camping and e-sports hotels.

A water sports carnival, a signature event of the lifestyle show, includes electric surfboard water shows, paddle yoga performances, and surfing and skateboarding experiences to enhance the experience of participants.

Ti Gong

DCH Boats, based in Shenzhen, is participating at the expo for the second time.

"It's a fantastic platform, and we're bringing three new boats to the expo this time," said Zhu Xiaoyu, a company representative.

A deal was signed at the expo in 2021 between the company and a purchaser.

"This time, we're coming with even higher expectations, and we're excited to show our latest boats at the expo," Zhu said.

"The domestic boat tourism market and boat sales are recovering faster than we anticipated, and business is expected to be better by the end of this year compared with before COVID-19," she added.

Ti Gong

The expo, which combines exhibitions, international competitions, forums, and online and offline activities, creates a whole-industry chain cluster of deep integration of culture and tourism with the goal of accelerating the development of tourist destinations as well as the investment and cooperation of relevant industries.

"We received enthusiastic responses from exhibitors and buyers to participate in the expo, indicating strong tourism recovery momentum," said Zhang Xueqiang, managing director of Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co Ltd.

Ti Gong

The second phase of the expo will take place from May 29 to June 1 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District and will include a catering expo as well as an international coffee and food culture festival.

In total, nearly 5,000 exhibitors will bring over 400,000 different types of new products and services to the event in two phases.

Shanghai is transforming itself into a world-class tourist destination, and the expo is an important part of that effort.

The expo was held for the first time in 2021, with over 370,000 visitors from 121 countries and regions, setting a new record.

Expo info:

Dates: 9am-5pm, March 28-30, 9am-2pm, March 31

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区龙阳路2345号

Admission: Free (registration required)