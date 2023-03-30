﻿
Royal Caribbean hopes to resume international cruises, with China as home port

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-03-30
With the Ministry of Transport announcing a resumption of cruise programs, Royal Caribbean China is getting set to resume international cruises, with China as the home port.
Ti Gong

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean China said its return of international cruises to China is in prospect following the announcement from China's Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Thursday, of a resumption of cruises programs. They hope to advance the restart of international cruise homeporting from China.

"We have been awaiting for the return of our ships to China for more than three years, and we will be actively participating in MOT's resumption of cruise programs with a view to return to service with sailings to neighboring countries," the leading cruise operator said in a statement.

China is a significant source and destination market for international cruises with a demonstrable potential, it said, adding that the spectacular growth of the Chinese cruise market in the 10 years before COVID shows that cruising is extremely popular with Chinese consumers as a brand new vacation style.

During the COVID period, Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas was the only international cruise ship deployed and operated in Asia.

"We remain confident about the long-term prospect of the Chinese cruise industry," it said.

However, the recovery of the Chinese cruise industry faces many challenges. The experience of the cruise market in Europe and the United States shows that restarting requires a longer time than expected in terms of deployment, operational recovery and marketing preparation, it said.

﻿
