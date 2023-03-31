Shanghai Disney Inspiration Run set to return

Traditional character greetings and quintessential Disney experiences are set to return soon, including the reopening of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and the Disney Inspiration Run.

With spring in full swing, Shanghai Disney Resort is preparing to offer exciting celebrations and experiences in the coming months. Traditional character greetings and quintessential Disney experiences are set to return this season, including the reopening of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in the Enchanted Storybook Castle and the Disney Inspiration Run, with the Spring Family Run as a warm-up event.

Families with children between 5 and 12 years old can enjoy spring alongside nature during the approximately 2-kilometer running trail encircling Wishing Star Park for the 2023 Spring Family Run in May. Participants of Disney Inspiration Run, set to return later this year, will have an opportunity to run along different paths while enjoying the spectacular landscape, entertainment and interact with the host of Disney characters.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, an iconic experience for guests, where young guests can experience a royal makeover complete with dresses, costumes and accessories, as well as a photoshoot to capture the magical moment, will reopen soon inside the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Guests can celebrate all things Marvel with a variety of themed offerings throughout May. The Avengers Deployment Vehicle will also make an appearance with select Marvel Super Heroes riding in the back of the state-of-the-art vehicle during special events.

Red Panda Mei, a popular character, is set to join the lineup of character greeting experiences in June, where guests can hug, shake hands, and take up-close photos with the cute and fluffy friend, only at Shanghai Disney Resort.