﻿
News / Metro

Celebrating 20th birthday of Fudan International School

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0
The education development foundation of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University launched a fund for its international division, or Fudan International School, on Friday.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0
Celebrating 20th birthday of Fudan International School

Students of Fudan International School celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The education development foundation of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University launched a fund for its international division, or Fudan International School (FDIS), on Friday.

The school also celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The fund is aimed at supporting FDIS in terms of teacher development, student training and internal development, and to promote the FDIS's high-quality education.

FDIS was founded in 2002 as an international division of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University, a leading public school in Shanghai, to provide international students with an education drawing on international and Chinese traditions.

The school provides an international curriculum from Grade 1-12 for students who wish to pursue higher education all over the world.

It enrolls nearly 400 students hailing from 23 countries and regions all over the world.

Wu Jian, principal of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University, encouraged FDIS to adhere to the original aspiration of international education, continuously nurture and educate young people with a global vision while inheriting and promoting Fudan's cultural spirit.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     