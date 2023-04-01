Celebrating 20th birthday of Fudan International School

The education development foundation of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University launched a fund for its international division, or Fudan International School, on Friday.

The education development foundation of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University launched a fund for its international division, or Fudan International School (FDIS), on Friday.

The school also celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The fund is aimed at supporting FDIS in terms of teacher development, student training and internal development, and to promote the FDIS's high-quality education.

FDIS was founded in 2002 as an international division of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University, a leading public school in Shanghai, to provide international students with an education drawing on international and Chinese traditions.

The school provides an international curriculum from Grade 1-12 for students who wish to pursue higher education all over the world.

It enrolls nearly 400 students hailing from 23 countries and regions all over the world.

Wu Jian, principal of the High School Affiliated to Fudan University, encouraged FDIS to adhere to the original aspiration of international education, continuously nurture and educate young people with a global vision while inheriting and promoting Fudan's cultural spirit.