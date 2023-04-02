﻿
News / Metro

People with spinal cord injuries tour expo museum

Twenty people with spinal cord injuries were assisted to tour exhibitions at the World Expo Museum on Friday with the help of volunteers from Shanghai Lida University.
Ti Gong

People with spinal cord injuries were accompanied by volunteers from Shanghai Lida University and offered barrier-free guiding services at the World Expo Museum.

Twenty people with spinal cord injuries were assisted to tour exhibitions at the World Expo Museum on Friday with the help of volunteers from Shanghai Lida University.

The charitable event was a joint effort by Shanghai Xuhui Robin Public Welfare Development Center, World Expo Museum, Arts Access and Shanghai Lida University to provide special groups of people with easier access to diverse arts programs and social activities.

The 20 were accompanied by volunteers and offered barrier-free guiding services and a vivid introduction to the history and development of the World Expo. They were also invited to a lecture on traditional Chinese culture.

Ti Gong

The visitors have better access to art exhibitions and programs in the city.

Ti Gong

The visitors are given an introduction to the history and development of the World Expo.

Spinal cord injuries can lead to loss of movement, paralysis and rapid and severe osteoporosis.

Over the years, China has seen an increase in the rate of spinal cord injuries, especially among youngsters and middle-aged people.

Participants of the Friday event also shared their opinions on how to improve the city's barrier-free services, and facilities at cultural venues and other urban spaces.

Prior to this event, the Shanghai-based organization Arts Access has also cooperated with local galleries to provide art guidance and education for people with cognitive disorders or visual impairment.

Bu Zhicheng, a well-known dancer and teacher from Shanghai Lida University said that they have been engaged in the barrier-free voluntary work since 2021.

"Everyone is able to appreciate the charm of arts," said Bu. "For our students, it is also a rewarding experience to learn and acquire social experience. We hope that the city's barrier-free facilities and services will continue to be upgraded with our efforts."

Ti Gong

The event was also an effort to improve the city's barrier-free facilities and services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
