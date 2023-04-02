﻿
News / Metro

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-02       0
A flower bazaar kicked off in Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Sunday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-02       0
Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

An art creation at the bazaar.

A flower bazaar kicked off in Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Sunday.

Amid gentle breezes, the fragrance of blossoms and pleasant spring scenery, the public embarked on a floral journey and embraced nature and the fun of art creation.

The bazaar gathered about 50 booths in five areas – art and cultural innovation, charity, sports, nature class and art installation.

Residents and tourists were invited to create paintings jointly with artists at the flower market.

Four wooden houses have been renovated into flower houses at the bazaar with flowers, succulent plants and bonsai available.

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

Stalls and shops

Handmade works by children with intellectual impairments and autism are also part of the bazaar running through May 6.

A number of charity-related and sports activities will be held during the event.

The annual urban forest flower exhibition opened at the park on Sunday.

The kaleidoscope of colors features peach, cherry and crabapple flowers, the three dominating blossoms of the festival, which comprises four display areas, showcasing a dreamlike scenery of nature.

There are eight outdoor floral landscapes blending bamboo carving and garden arrangements, together with Jiangnan (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) spring scenery in traditional Chinese courtyards.

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

A girl poses at the bazaar.

If you go

Camphor Square, Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park 上海共青森林公园香樟广场

Opening hours: 5am-7:30pm, April 2-May 6

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

Toys for sale

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

Flowers at the bazaar

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

An art creation.

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

A star balloon welcomes visitors.

Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park
Hu Min / SHINE

Spring sunshine at the bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     