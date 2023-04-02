Flower bazaar blossoms in Gongqing Forest Park

A flower bazaar kicked off in Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Sunday.

Hu Min / SHINE

Amid gentle breezes, the fragrance of blossoms and pleasant spring scenery, the public embarked on a floral journey and embraced nature and the fun of art creation.

The bazaar gathered about 50 booths in five areas – art and cultural innovation, charity, sports, nature class and art installation.

Residents and tourists were invited to create paintings jointly with artists at the flower market.

Four wooden houses have been renovated into flower houses at the bazaar with flowers, succulent plants and bonsai available.

Handmade works by children with intellectual impairments and autism are also part of the bazaar running through May 6.

A number of charity-related and sports activities will be held during the event.

The annual urban forest flower exhibition opened at the park on Sunday.

The kaleidoscope of colors features peach, cherry and crabapple flowers, the three dominating blossoms of the festival, which comprises four display areas, showcasing a dreamlike scenery of nature.

There are eight outdoor floral landscapes blending bamboo carving and garden arrangements, together with Jiangnan (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) spring scenery in traditional Chinese courtyards.

If you go

Camphor Square, Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park 上海共青森林公园香樟广场

Opening hours: 5am-7:30pm, April 2-May 6



Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号



Admission: Free



