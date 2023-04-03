﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor and Rio Tinto Group CEO discuss business and sustainability

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with chief executive officer of Rio Tinto Group, Jakob Stausholm, and his delegation on March 31.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng talks with Jakob Stausholm, chief executive officer of Rio Tinto Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with chief executive officer of Rio Tinto Group, Jakob Stausholm, and his delegation on March 31.

Gong stated that Shanghai is currently accelerating the development of a modern socialist international metropolis with global influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic position for Shanghai's development.

Shanghai has been focusing on developing the real economy, quickly establishing high-end manufacturing clusters with international competitiveness in areas such as high-quality steel, high-temperature alloys, and advanced ceramics. Shanghai is committed to continuously deepening green and low-carbon transformation, actively and steadily advancing carbon peak and carbon neutrality's goals. Shanghai's development will create new opportunities for various enterprises, including Rio Tinto Group.

Gong congratulated Rio Tinto Group on its 150th anniversary, and believes that Rio Tinto Group's establishment of a regional headquarters in Shanghai and the enhancement of its business capabilities will undoubtedly help expand their value chain and market in China. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment, encouraging various enterprises to invest, operate, and grow confidently in Shanghai.

Stausholm stated that Rio Tinto Group's development benefited from China's inspiring modernization process. Rio Tinto will uphold its mining and operational core business, focus on innovation, pay attention to climate change, and strengthen environmental protection, safety production, and sustainable development. Rio Tinto will deepen cooperation with Chinese partners and elevate Shanghai as a key development point in China, continuously expand its business in China and invest heavily in Shanghai.

Rio Tinto is one of the world's largest geological mineral resource exploration, mining, and processing companies. It has established its China business headquarters in Shanghai.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
