The 'Ride Like a Pro' cycling race to hit road in May

With 3,200 riders form China and abroad, the renowned "Ride Like a Pro" cycling race will be held in the YRD demonstration zone in May.

Ti Gong

A two-day cycling race will be held in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone next month, inviting amateurs, professional cyclists, and spectators from home and abroad to enjoy the fun and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone, organizers announced on Monday.

"Ride Like a Pro," Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, and one of the world's top 3 road cycling races, will take place on May 20 and 21 this year.

The circuit involves Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, with Qingpu the starting point and terminal.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open is expected to attract 3,200 riders in two days.

The first day of the race will be open to families and teenagers of diverse age groups, while 100 riders will present a thrilling race on the second day on the 88-kilometer circuit, starting from Dianshan Lake and Yuandang ecological area, and passing by Zhujiajiao watertown, Taipu River and "Watertown Living Room" in the demonstration zone.

Ti Gong

Application will be open at 12pm on April 4 on the WeChat account of the event "环意 RideLikeAPro," or www.giroridelikeapro.cn (Chinese version) and giroridelikeapro.cn/en/ (English version).

The race is expected to encourage an ecology-and-health-oriented outdoor cycling sports, the organizer said.

It will show the vitality of the demonstration zone, while riders can savor the enchanting seasonal landscape and cultural heritage of the zone along the circuit.

"The race will be held at the demonstration zone for the third time, and will bring attention to the culture, scenery, economic development, tourism and emerging industries of the zone, and show the splendor of the demonstration zone to the world," said Ling Ming, deputy director of the demonstration zone's executive committee and deputy director of the Jiangsu Province Development and Reform Commission.

"It's more than a sporting event, as it will spur sports consumption enthusiasm and boost the upgrade of regional industrial consumption."

"The design of the circuit enables riders to experience the charm of the 'lucid water and green corridor' and strings the fruitful yields of the demonstration zone over the past three-plus years since its establishment," said Zhang Yan, deputy director of Qingpu.

As part of the sports feast, a variety of activities such as a food market and performances will be held.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong