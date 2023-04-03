﻿
News / Metro

The 'Ride Like a Pro' cycling race to hit road in May

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:59 UTC+8, 2023-04-03       0
With 3,200 riders form China and abroad, the renowned "Ride Like a Pro" cycling race will be held in the YRD demonstration zone in May.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:59 UTC+8, 2023-04-03       0
The 'Ride Like a Pro' cycling race to hit road in May
Ti Gong

Circuit design

A two-day cycling race will be held in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone next month, inviting amateurs, professional cyclists, and spectators from home and abroad to enjoy the fun and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone, organizers announced on Monday.

"Ride Like a Pro," Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, and one of the world's top 3 road cycling races, will take place on May 20 and 21 this year.

The circuit involves Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, with Qingpu the starting point and terminal.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open is expected to attract 3,200 riders in two days.

The first day of the race will be open to families and teenagers of diverse age groups, while 100 riders will present a thrilling race on the second day on the 88-kilometer circuit, starting from Dianshan Lake and Yuandang ecological area, and passing by Zhujiajiao watertown, Taipu River and "Watertown Living Room" in the demonstration zone.

The 'Ride Like a Pro' cycling race to hit road in May
Ti Gong

A file photo of previous competition

Application will be open at 12pm on April 4 on the WeChat account of the event "环意 RideLikeAPro," or www.giroridelikeapro.cn (Chinese version) and giroridelikeapro.cn/en/ (English version).

The race is expected to encourage an ecology-and-health-oriented outdoor cycling sports, the organizer said.

It will show the vitality of the demonstration zone, while riders can savor the enchanting seasonal landscape and cultural heritage of the zone along the circuit.

"The race will be held at the demonstration zone for the third time, and will bring attention to the culture, scenery, economic development, tourism and emerging industries of the zone, and show the splendor of the demonstration zone to the world," said Ling Ming, deputy director of the demonstration zone's executive committee and deputy director of the Jiangsu Province Development and Reform Commission.

"It's more than a sporting event, as it will spur sports consumption enthusiasm and boost the upgrade of regional industrial consumption."

"The design of the circuit enables riders to experience the charm of the 'lucid water and green corridor' and strings the fruitful yields of the demonstration zone over the past three-plus years since its establishment," said Zhang Yan, deputy director of Qingpu.

As part of the sports feast, a variety of activities such as a food market and performances will be held.

The 'Ride Like a Pro' cycling race to hit road in May
Ti Gong

A file photo of previous competition

The 'Ride Like a Pro' cycling race to hit road in May
Ti Gong

Scenery of the demonstration zone

The 'Ride Like a Pro' cycling race to hit road in May
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
Dianshan Lake
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     