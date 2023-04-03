Party Secretary Chen meets with Tishman Speyer and Schneider Electric Leaders

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with the President and CEO of Tishman Speyer, Rob Speyer, and Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric, Jean-Pascal Tricoire.

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met on March 31 with the President and CEO of Tishman Speyer, Rob Speyer, and Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, who are both members of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council (IBLAC) for the Mayor of Shanghai.

Chen provided an overview of Shanghai's recent economic and social development, noting that the 20th CPC National Congress made strategic deployments for China's modernization process. As a Chinese economic center city, and pioneer of reform and opening up, Shanghai will, according to President Xi Jinping's important instructions, adhere to the basic state policy of opening up and a mutually beneficial strategy, and continuously deepen high-level reform and opening up.

Shanghai will provide a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, rule of law, and internationalized to attract Chinese and foreign companies to invest and develop in Shanghai. The vast market size and long-term growth potential of China, as well as Shanghai's urban green, low-carbon, and digital transformation, provide significant opportunities for global companies to better develop in China and Shanghai.

Tishman Speyer and Schneider Electric are both leading global companies in their respective fields. Their business philosophy and core business align with Shanghai's urban functional positioning and industrial development. Chen hopes that they will further increase their investment in Shanghai, bringing more new projects, businesses, and technologies to the city.

He encouraged them to continue to play a bridging role as council members, allowing global companies to better understand China, and Shanghai, and to enhance their confidence in investing and expanding into China's market. Shanghai is accelerating the construction of Pudong's socialist modernization leading zone and the "Five New Cities," and is actively developing leading industries such as the biopharmaceutical industry.







Chen welcomes Tishman Speyer to leverage their professional and resource advantages, import more international first-class innovation resources, and cooperate in creating more new city landmarks and benchmarking industrial parks.

Chen expects Schneider Electric to put more research and development and innovation businesses in Shanghai. They should focus on deepening cooperation in key areas such as the construction of smart grids and energy storage in the priority areas, helping enhance the quality of the industry chain, supply chain, and boost the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Speyer and Tricoire respectively introduced their companies' business situation in Shanghai and their future development strategies.

Speyer stated that, after returning to Shanghai after three years, he was pleased to see the new progress and changes in the city. Tishman Speyer will continue to increase its investment layout in Shanghai, while constructing landmark comprehensive facilities. It will spare no effort in building Zhangjiang Life Science Park, which is a benchmark project, introduce new concepts and models for development and operation, strengthen the allocation of high-quality resources, and provide more supportive services, in order to contribute to the high-quality development of Shanghai's industry.

Tricoire said that the commitment to continue investing in China and Shanghai will not change. Schneider Electric is willing to deepen cooperation in the fields of green, low-carbon, and digitalization, better leverage its corporate strengths, work with partners to help upstream and downstream enterprises in the supply chain transform and improve efficiency. It will actively participate in the planning and design of energy management in key areas such as Shanghai's "Five New Cities," making greater contributions to the high-quality and sustainable development of Shanghai.





