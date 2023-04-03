Hengshan Garden Hotel set to make a debut after renovation and merger

After more than a year of renovation, the former 89-year-old Picardie Apartment, now known as the Hengshan Garden Hotel, is set to reopen soon.

The Hengshan Garden Hotel is a merger of the former Hengshan Hotel and the neighboring Jiushi Hengshan Hotel (formerly known as the Regal Shanghai East Asia Hotel), with more than 300 guestrooms, new restaurants, conference facilities and a garden spanning over 1,000 square meters converted from a tennis court.

Guests of the hotel or local visitors who dine here can enjoy a close-up view of the garden's lawn, water features and pavilions.

This high-rise building, completed in 1934 as the Picardie Apartment, was invested in and constructed by the International Savings Society, a French financial institution active in Shanghai in the 1920s and 1930s.



In 1955, the Picardie Apartment was converted into the Hengshan Hostel, responsible for receiving foreign guests, and was subsequently renamed the Hengshan Restaurant and the Hengshan Hotel.

The renovation and reconstruction from the end of 2020 until now marks the fifth facelift of the Hengshan Hotel. This renovation has not only upgraded the hotel's guestroom facilities but also restored the historic appearance of the Picardie Apartment as much as possible.