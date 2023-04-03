Coffee culture: local growers and drinkers alike level up

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Wandering around the grassy berm between the towers of the Lujiazui financial district this week, a familiar, inviting aroma was particularly pungent. The 7th rendition of the Shanghai Lujiazui Coffee Festival was underway, and hundreds of exhibitors welcomed thousands of consumers, retailers, and other curious guests to browse and enjoy their products.

The particularly warm reception to this year's event is surely due in part to its cancellation last year, but its ever-growing popularity and attendance figures also point to the increasingly entrenched staying power of coffee as a part of the culture of Shanghai.

As might be expected, young adults dominated the scene, with phones and selfie sticks out en masse to vlog their experience at the scene. Many from older generations were present as well, perusing the offerings at hand, which included not only ready-to-drink beverages but also roasted beans from various origins as well as accessories like grinders, pots, and other gadgets for brewing at home.

Also piquing interest were some rather avant-garde sorts of items like mango lattes and lime-soda Americanos that might not appear in cafés in places with a more traditional relationship with coffee.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai is seemingly the perfect city in China for the event to be held -- there's a joke in there somewhere about Shanghainese drinking coffee versus eating garlic, but I'll leave that alone. Comic faux pas aside, the drink is a staple here in the city. The abundance of coffee shops of various stripes pockmarking nearly every block inside the outer ring road is ample evidence of that. While walking near People's Square the other day, I experienced the bewildering phenomenon of seeing a Starbucks directly across the street from another Starbucks.

Surely this is a sign that commercialized coffee culture has reached peak fervor.

Of course, this has not always been the case. China is, as we know, a place where tea enjoys a long and storied tradition atop the beverage hierarchy. Despite the coffee plant first entering the country from the outside in the late 19th century, it failed to gain traction until the late 1980s, when government initiatives in tandem with the United Nations Development Program and the World Bank fostered the proliferation of the crop as a revenue source in the country's southwest.

Investment in the region by overseas firms in the 1990s accelerated the growth, and soon thereafter, a domestic market, primarily among younger generations, developed for the brown brew.

Increases in purchasing power in the succeeding decades, especially in urban areas, transformed what was once an esoteric item or perhaps even a luxury product into a staple, with shops and cafés lining city streets and avenues.

Dai Qian / Shine

Recently, in mid-March of this year, I took a trip to western Yunnan Province, in China's southwest corner, nestled up against the border with Myanmar, to learn more about the region which produces over 90 percent of China's coffee beans. The altitude and climate of the mountainous region are perfectly suited for coffee production, and Yunnan coffee has already made a name for itself around the country and the world.

While there, I spoke with several people involved in the local industry, including entrepreneurs, community organizers, and growers and farmers themselves to understand how coffee entered the consciousness of their towns and villages and the impact it's had.

While in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture on Yunnan's far western edge, I ventured up to the small mountaintop village of Jiunaishan, where I met Mr. Su Fuwei, the general manager of Nujiang Akeduomi Agriculture Co.

Akeduomi, which in the language of the local Lisu people translates to "very tasty," sources its coffee beans from the fields that grace the mountainsides of their village. The product, as I tried firsthand, is a coffee that is as smooth as any coffee I've ever tasted, without a hint of acridity or sourness. But how did they get to this point?

"We've been growing coffee here for 30 years," said Su. "Coffee is an imported crop.

At that time, the Yunnan Institute of Tropical Crops here introduced it for planting. In the 1990s, coffee became an agricultural product we could sell to foreign markets. We began growing it then."

"The people here have benefitted financially from growing coffee. We started back then, and slowly increased production over time."

Dai Qian / Shine

Akeduomi's facility is also located within the village, and they collect, dry, and roast the beans on site. They will also prepare fresh cups for potential customers, as well as the growers themselves, to sample.

"There are some villagers who grow coffee that we work with that might not have the tools or equipment at their homes to roast or brew a cup of coffee, but when they come in, they can make a cup themselves," Su said.

"They can then know what makes good coffee. When they know what makes coffee good, they then know how to grow good coffee themselves."

While in the village, I met Le Jianjun, a Shanghainese entrepreneur who opened a coffee business in Yunnan's city of Dali. He had come to Nujiang to sample the local beans there, and he was not disappointed.

"The flavor of these beans is the sweetest of any I've tried in Yunnan," he said. "These beans here are what I'm interested in."

Dai Qian / Shine

At this week's festival here in Shanghai, I stopped by Mr. Su's booth, who had made the nearly 3,000-kilometer journey to participate in the event. He voiced his pleasure about the resumption of the event and the high level of attendance and engagement.

"I keep hearing people talking about us, saying, 'Yunnan coffee is great!'" he told me.

I can't help but agree. The festivals' attendees sampled brew on display from Central and South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia alongside Yunnan's offerings, all to great delight. Tea may always reign supreme as the beverage of choice in China, but coffee, from the perspectives of its consumers and cultivators alike, has solidified its cultural standing.