34th China Refrigeration Expo to highlight duel carbon goals

This year's China Refrigeration Expo is highlighting low carbon goals as both a step towards carbon neutrality as well as greater domestic and international market opportunities.

"Low carbon" will become a buzzword at the 34th China Refrigeration Expo to be held from April 7 to 9 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Hailed as one of the top industry exhibitions in the world, it will feature nearly 1,100 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions in a venue covering over 100,000 square meters.

Of the latest technologies and products to be exhibited, "low carbon" is definitely the keyword, said Wang Congfei, deputy secretary general of the Chinese Association of Refrigeration.

According to him, the refrigeration industry accounts for 15 to 19 percent of the country's total electricity consumption, and the resulting carbon emission makes up 9 percent of the country's total.

Therefore, China's "dual carbon" goals – its pledge to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 – has unleashed great market opportunities for industry players, he added.

China has become the world's largest manufacturer and seller of refrigeration products. Next, domestic firms will further increase their influence overseas.

According to Zhang Zhiliang, general manager of the Beijing International Exhibition Center, it has been put on the agenda to organize domestic refrigeration companies to attend overseas exhibitions, and expand business abroad.