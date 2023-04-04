﻿
Shanghai and International Chamber of Shipping look to deepen cooperation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with the President of the International Chamber of Shipping, Emanuele Grimaldi, and his delegation on Monday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining talks with Emanuele Grimaldi, the president of the International Chamber of Shipping

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with the President of the International Chamber of Shipping, Emanuele Grimaldi, and his delegation on Monday.

Chen stated that as the economic center of China and a pioneer in reform and opening-up, Shanghai is vigorously promoting high-quality development and deepening high-level reform and opening-up in accordance with the grand blueprint of Chinese-style modernization outlined in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The development philosophy of the International Chamber of Shipping coincides with Shanghai's goal of building an international shipping center, and there is broad space for cooperation between the two sides.

Chen expressed hope to establish practical docking mechanisms and expand the scope of cooperation on the basis of existing good cooperation, support Shanghai's integration into the international shipping governance system, work together to promote green, low-carbon and intelligent development of shipping, and help improve the level of high-end shipping services.

Chen welcomed Grimaldi to join the third North Bund International Shipping Forum, where participants will deepen discussions on the development of the shipping industry on this open platform. Shanghai will create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and international, providing full-service guarantees for enterprises, institutions, and projects to land and operate.

Grimaldi said that in January of this year, the China Shipowners' Association, headquartered in Shanghai, became a formal member of the International Chamber of Shipping, which was a historic moment. Shanghai is the capital of international shipping, with a solid foundation and tremendous potential for the development of shipping.

He hopes to deepen cooperation in expanding shipping functional businesses, promoting green and low-carbon development, and participating in international shipping governance, and to play an active role in organizing the third North Bund International Shipping Forum, in order to contribute greater strength to the construction of Shanghai's international shipping center.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
North Bund
