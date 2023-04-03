﻿
Northern city inks heavy investment deals in Shanghai

Taiyuan has signed investment agreements worth 50.7 billion yuan (US$7.36 billion) in Shanghai to participate in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.
Imaginechina

A bird's-eye view of Taiyuan's Yongzuo Temple

Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the waves of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

Taiyuan, in north China's Shanxi Province, signed investment agreements in Shanghai over the weekend totaling 50.7 billion yuan (US$7.36 billion) to participate in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The 38 agreements signed by the northern city with local and neighboring companies cover high-end equipment manufacturing, new materials, information technology, green energy, as well as culture and tourism.

Wei Tao, Taiyuan's Party secretary, says the city wants to get rid of its reputation as the "capital of coal and vinegar" and promote its new image as a city of "culture and humanity, convenient transportation, innovation, a comfortable living environment, and striving spirits."

Ti Gong

Officials sign investment agreements at a Taiyuan investment promotion in Shanghai on Sunday.

During an investment promotion meeting at the Shanghai International Convention Center in Pudong, he invited local tourists and investors to Taiyuan, and promised to create a dependable and promising business environment.

On March 28, the city signed investment agreements with companies in neighboring Zhejiang Province for 22 projects totaling 26.6 billion yuan in Hangzhou.

Taiyuan is an ancient city with a history dating back over 2,500 years. It served as the capital or secondary capital for several dynasties. It is one of northern China's economic, political, military and cultural centers due to its strategic location and rich history.

