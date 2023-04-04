﻿
News / Metro

Jing'an neighborhood committees handle over 100 administrative issues

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:10 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
Homeowners in Jing'an can now handle 132 administrative matters at their local juweihui (neighborhood committee).
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:10 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
Jing'an neighborhood committees handle over 100 administrative issues
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A local neighborhood committee worker helps an elderly man deal with official work papers.

Jing'an residents can now handle 132 administrative matters at home.

Usually, administrative matters must be handled at the community service center. However, in Jing'an District, it is available at the local juweihui (neighborhood committee), the grassroots of governance that is usually embedded in residential compounds.

Residents can directly speak to community service center staff and handle 132 civil matters, like renewing medical cards and applying for elderly in-home care, by scanning their ID cards.

Jing'an neighborhood committees handle over 100 administrative issues
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A worker from the community service center help residents deal with administrative affairs.

Huang Beihua, deputy director of the Jing'an Civil Affairs Bureau, said it used to bother people to snatch 30 minutes or more to the community service center to deal with administrative affairs, forcing shopkeepers to close doors and office workers to request leave.

She added that they can now handle business during lunch on their way home.

"It's convenient," said a resident named Mao Aizhen. "It used to take me 15 minutes to walk to the community service center, but now I finished two affairs within ten minutes after leaving home."

Huang said the service will expand to commercial complexes and industrial parks after covering 246 juweihui in the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     