Jing'an neighborhood committees handle over 100 administrative issues

Homeowners in Jing'an can now handle 132 administrative matters at their local juweihui (neighborhood committee).

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jing'an residents can now handle 132 administrative matters at home.

Usually, administrative matters must be handled at the community service center. However, in Jing'an District, it is available at the local juweihui (neighborhood committee), the grassroots of governance that is usually embedded in residential compounds.

Residents can directly speak to community service center staff and handle 132 civil matters, like renewing medical cards and applying for elderly in-home care, by scanning their ID cards.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Huang Beihua, deputy director of the Jing'an Civil Affairs Bureau, said it used to bother people to snatch 30 minutes or more to the community service center to deal with administrative affairs, forcing shopkeepers to close doors and office workers to request leave.



She added that they can now handle business during lunch on their way home.

"It's convenient," said a resident named Mao Aizhen. "It used to take me 15 minutes to walk to the community service center, but now I finished two affairs within ten minutes after leaving home."

Huang said the service will expand to commercial complexes and industrial parks after covering 246 juweihui in the district.